More water giveaways planned for Wednesday

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several new water giveaways are planned across Memphis as Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers remain under a boil water advisory.

The Shelby County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security is handing out 38,000 bottles of water to Shelby County residents from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Warehouse at 6393 Haley Road. One case of water will be handed out per vehicle.

The Memphis City Council will be passing out one case of water per vehicle beginning at 2 p.m. while supplies last. These will be held in each of the seven districts across the city:

  1. New Raleigh Civic Center, 3384 Austin Peay Highway
  2. Bert Ferguson Community Center, 8505 Trinity Road
  3. Hickory Hill Community Center, 3910 Ridgeway Road
  4. Fire Station 22, 2690 Lamar Avenue
  5. Pink Palace, 3050 Central Avenue
  6. South Memphis Senior Center, 1620 Marjorie Street
  7. Hollywood Community Center, 1560 N Hollywood Street

