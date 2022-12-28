MLGW to continue distributing water Wednesday amid boil notice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) will continue to distribute water on Wednesday amid the utility’s active Boil Water Advisory.

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, MLGW will be distributing free water at two locations from noon until 2 p.m.:

First Baptist Church Broad, 2835 Broad Avenue

Iglesia Nueva Vida, 3687 Macon Road

A precautionary boil water advisory is in effect for all customers that receive water from MLGW.

The notice excludes Germantown, Bartlett, Collierville, Millington, and all other areas that have their own water supply.

Non-potable water is available for customers at the Hickory Hill Community Center, 3910 Ridgeway Rd., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Non-potable water is for toilet flushing only; it is not for drinking.

There is no firm timeline for complete restoration; however, in a press conference Tuesday at City Hall, MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen stated, “we are making progress.”

Since Thursday’s winter storm and freeze, MLGW crews have repaired around 30 broken water mains and isolated and secured at least 42 sprinkler systems on private properties.

Of all MLGW customers that do not have water, 15% do not have any because the water pressure is too low.

As utility crews find and repair leaks, water pressure increases.

Conservation efforts from MLGW customers also help raise water pressure.

MLGW asks customers to continue conserving water.

Customers who see water coming from the street or a building should call the emergency hotline at 901-528- 4465.

Customers should not use the number to report outages or low water pressure.

MLGW’s customer care number, 901-544-6549, is currently only accepting emergency calls.

Customers who must speak to a Service Advisor can do so at one of these MLGW Community Office locations:

2935 Lamar Avenue

1111 E. Shelby Drive

5131 Navy Road, Millington.

