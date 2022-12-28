Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MBI issues endangered/missing alert for 3 young girls from Belden, Miss.

MBI issues endangered/missing alert for 3 young girls from Belden, Miss.
MBI issues endangered/missing alert for 3 young girls from Belden, Miss.(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELDEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, 1-year-old Eden A. Payne, and 1-year-old Willow B. Payne of Belden, Mississippi in Pontotoc County.

Hazelie G Payne is four feet tall, weighing eighty-five pounds, with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.

Eden A Payne is two feet five inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair.

Willow B. Payne is two feet tall, weighing 37 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair.

Hazelie G. Payne, Eden A. Payne, and Willow B. Payne may be accompanied by Austin Payne and Chelsey Payne, investigators say.

Chelsea Payne, 25 (L), Austin Payne, 27 (R)
Chelsea Payne, 25 (L), Austin Payne, 27 (R)(MBI)

Austin Payne is a 27-year-old white male, five feet ten inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Chelsey Payne is a 25-year-old white female, five feet one inch tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.

MBI says the vehicle being used is a 2009 brown Hyundai Sonata bearing MS license plate PNB8484. 

The vehicle was last seen traveling on the 100 block of Popular Spring Trail Rd.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Hazelie G. Payne, Eden A. Payne, Willow B. Payne, Austin Payne, Chelsey Payne, or the vehicle, contact the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services at (662) 296-2292.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said the man was dependent on oxygen and was using a device that needed electricity...
Man dies on Christmas Eve after power outage turns off oxygen machine
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Two of the three suspects who were involved in a shooting near Kirby High School.
Police: 2 suspects accused of killing 2 teens while DoorDashing arrested in Ohio
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Marvin Henley, 91, died due to cold environmental exposure, the coroner said.
91-year-old dies trying to fix broken pipe outside on Christmas, officials say

Latest News

All MLGW customers are under a boil water advisory.
Boil water notice closer to being lifted, MLGW CEO says
11/28/22
11/28/22
MLGW gives update on ongoing water woes
MLGW gives update on ongoing water woes
More water giveaways planned for Wednesday