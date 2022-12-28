MBI issues endangered/missing alert for 3 young girls from Belden, Miss.

BELDEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, 1-year-old Eden A. Payne, and 1-year-old Willow B. Payne of Belden, Mississippi in Pontotoc County.

Hazelie G Payne is four feet tall, weighing eighty-five pounds, with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.

Eden A Payne is two feet five inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair.

Willow B. Payne is two feet tall, weighing 37 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair.

Hazelie G. Payne, Eden A. Payne, and Willow B. Payne may be accompanied by Austin Payne and Chelsey Payne, investigators say.

Chelsea Payne, 25 (L), Austin Payne, 27 (R) (MBI)

Austin Payne is a 27-year-old white male, five feet ten inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Chelsey Payne is a 25-year-old white female, five feet one inch tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.

MBI says the vehicle being used is a 2009 brown Hyundai Sonata bearing MS license plate PNB8484.

The vehicle was last seen traveling on the 100 block of Popular Spring Trail Rd.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Hazelie G. Payne, Eden A. Payne, Willow B. Payne, Austin Payne, Chelsey Payne, or the vehicle, contact the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services at (662) 296-2292.

