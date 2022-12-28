Toy Truck Drive
Boil water notice closer to being lifted, MLGW CEO says

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water CEO Doug McGowen updated the public on continuing water problems across the city Wednesday.

All MLGW customers remain under a boil water advisory.

McGowen says MLGW is not yet ready to lift the boil water notice. He says pressure must first be restored to their regular levels and then the water must be sampled to make sure it is safe for consumption.

Once the water is deemed safe, the boil water notice can be lifted.

Some areas are back to full pressure, McGowen says, but the samples must first be collected--a process that can take 18 hours.

MLGW plans to distribute water again Thursday, McGowen says.

