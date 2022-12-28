Toy Truck Drive
Doctor shares new technologies in healthcare

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With medical costs and deductibles pricier than ever, one doctor says it is important for consumers to think about healthcare diagnostics to stay ahead of expensive health issues before they become a problem.

Dr. Rakhshanda Rahman, Medical Director at UMC Cancer Center, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about some of the diagnostic trends and new technologies shaping the future of healthcare.

