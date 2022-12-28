Toy Truck Drive
Bluff City Life: Tues., 20 December

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Increasing Literacy & Education Equity In The 901

Dr. Krista Johnson | Founder & Executive Director at AllMemphis

The Sounds Of Christmas Supporting Students

Ryan Beatty | 2023 Senior at St. Benedict At Auburndale

Kyle Van Frank | Director of Alumni at St. Benedict At Auburndale

All Eyes & Ears On Tonight’s Holiday Musician

John Angotti | Musician | johnangotti.com

Finding Hope & Strength After Facing Loss pt. 1

Kristen Ballard | IG: @east_austin_jewelry

Turning Hardships Into Blessings pt.2

Kristen Ballard | IG: @east_austin_jewelry

Enjoy A Free Holly Jolly Holiday Dinner

Johnny Jones, Jr. | Owner of Backyard Fitness

Sharunda Jones | Outreach Director at Oak Street Health

The Power Of Fragrance: Fun & Festive Scents For The Season

Linda G. Levy | “Fragrance Queen” & President Of The Fragrance Foundation

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

