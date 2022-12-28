Bluff City Life: Tues., 20 December
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
Increasing Literacy & Education Equity In The 901
Dr. Krista Johnson | Founder & Executive Director at AllMemphis
The Sounds Of Christmas Supporting Students
Ryan Beatty | 2023 Senior at St. Benedict At Auburndale
Kyle Van Frank | Director of Alumni at St. Benedict At Auburndale
All Eyes & Ears On Tonight’s Holiday Musician
John Angotti | Musician | johnangotti.com
Finding Hope & Strength After Facing Loss pt. 1
Kristen Ballard | IG: @east_austin_jewelry
Turning Hardships Into Blessings pt.2
Kristen Ballard | IG: @east_austin_jewelry
Enjoy A Free Holly Jolly Holiday Dinner
Johnny Jones, Jr. | Owner of Backyard Fitness
Sharunda Jones | Outreach Director at Oak Street Health
The Power Of Fragrance: Fun & Festive Scents For The Season
Linda G. Levy | “Fragrance Queen” & President Of The Fragrance Foundation
