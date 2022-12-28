Bluff City Life: Thurs., 22 December
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Bluff City Life Special: The Board Game That Brings Out Laughs
Thank You, Jarvis: Celebrating 43 Years & Retirement At Action News 5
Jarvis Greer | Longtime Sports Director at Action News 5
Easy, Last-Minute Holiday Gift-Giving Ideas pt.1
Kisha Landfair | Owner of K. Landfair Entertaining & Design
Bluff City Life Speical: The Heart Of Hanukkah
Bluff City Life Special: Festive Foods Of Hanukkah
Empower Women To Achieve Economic Independence
Rhonda Lambert Treadwell | Executive Director of Dress For Success Memphis, Inc.
Amber Harris | Store Manager at Lane Bryant, Ridgeway Trace
Stress-Free Holiday Party Hosting pt. 2
Kisha Landfair | Owner of K. Landfair Entertaining & Design
