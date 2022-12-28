Bluff City Life: Fri, 23 December
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
5th Annual Operation Christmas Giveback
Candace Renee Rice | Founder of URBNTherapy | IG:@thisiscandacerenee
Carrie Bernans | Founder of CB Seed Foundation | IG:@carriebernans
5 Star Stories: Celebrating One Of Memphis’ Enchanting Traditions
Netflix Crafts & Holiday Treats pt. 1
Veena Crownholm | Mom Lifestyle Expert | IG:@veenacrownholm
Netflix Crafts & Holiday Treats pt. 2
Veena Crownholm | Mom Lifestyle Expert | IG:@veenacrownholm
Inflation-Fighting Strategies For The New Year
Letting Go Of Mental Health Stigmas pt. 1
Will Voss | COO at TN Voices
Letting Go Of Mental Health Stigmas pt. 2
Will Voss | COO at TN Voices
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
