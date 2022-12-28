Toy Truck Drive
Bluff City Life: Fri, 23 December

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

5th Annual Operation Christmas Giveback

Candace Renee Rice | Founder of URBNTherapy | IG:@thisiscandacerenee

Carrie Bernans | Founder of CB Seed Foundation | IG:@carriebernans

5 Star Stories: Celebrating One Of Memphis’ Enchanting Traditions

Netflix Crafts & Holiday Treats pt. 1

Veena Crownholm | Mom Lifestyle Expert | IG:@veenacrownholm

Netflix Crafts & Holiday Treats pt. 2

Veena Crownholm | Mom Lifestyle Expert | IG:@veenacrownholm

Inflation-Fighting Strategies For The New Year

Letting Go Of Mental Health Stigmas pt. 1

Will Voss | COO at TN Voices

Letting Go Of Mental Health Stigmas pt. 2

Will Voss | COO at TN Voices

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

