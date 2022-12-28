Bluff City Life: Fri, 23 December

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

5th Annual Operation Christmas Giveback

Candace Renee Rice | Founder of URBNTherapy | IG:@thisiscandacerenee

Carrie Bernans | Founder of CB Seed Foundation | IG:@carriebernans

5 Star Stories: Celebrating One Of Memphis’ Enchanting Traditions

Click here to watch 5 Star Stories

Netflix Crafts & Holiday Treats pt. 1

Veena Crownholm | Mom Lifestyle Expert | IG:@veenacrownholm

Netflix Crafts & Holiday Treats pt. 2

Veena Crownholm | Mom Lifestyle Expert | IG:@veenacrownholm

Inflation-Fighting Strategies For The New Year

Letting Go Of Mental Health Stigmas pt. 1

Will Voss | COO at TN Voices

Letting Go Of Mental Health Stigmas pt. 2

Will Voss | COO at TN Voices

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.