Bluff City Life: Fri., 16 December
Here's what's in today's show:
On A Journey To Mentor & Change Lives
Sheldon Theragood | Officer, Youth Mentor, Speaker, Philanthropist, & Founder of Theragood Deeds
Memphis Music Initiative Named One Of 10 Finalists For Major Award & Prize
Amber Hamilton | Executive Director of Memphis Music Initiative
A Merry Selection Of Sweet Treats pt. 1
The Special Story Behind Simon’s pt. 1
Jeff “Goose” Goss | Co-Owner & Operator of Simon’s
Chef Richard Clark | Head Chef at Simon’s
Simon’s Fresh Chargrilled Blackened Gulf Grouper pt.2
Jeff “Goose” Goss | Co-Owner & Operator of Simon’s
Chef Richard Clark | Head Chef at Simon’s
Car Talk: First Locally Black-Owned Dealership In Batesville, Ms
Cynthia Gleeton | Owner of Pride Hyundai, Batesville
Tis’ The Season For Increased Traffic Congestion?
Daniel Roberts | Head of Communications at Brightdrop
A Merry Selection Of Sweet Treats pt. 2
