Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Best Life: Tips on asking for a raise

By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Soaring inflation costs have left many employees unsatisfied with their salaries.

Yet, in a PayScale survey of more than 160,000 people, only 37% of workers said they had ever asked their employer for a raise.

While requesting more money can be uncomfortable, it doesn’t have to be. There are many dos and don’ts when it comes to asking your boss for a raise.

Research shows about 70% of employees who ask for a raise receive one and 39 percent get the amount they ask for.

“You want to ask for a raise after a win. So, if, let’s say you just had a stellar job performance review, that would be a great time,” says licensed Mental Health Counselor and Career Coach, Donna Thrash.

Research the amount you’re asking for. Resources like Glassdoor, Payscale, or your HR department can help you determine your market rate. The average pay raise is three percent. But experts say a good raise ranges from 4.5 to 5%.

Writing down your accomplishments and how the scope of your work has changed or increased is beneficial, but don’t compare your salary to that of others in your company.

“The most important thing to consider when asking for a raise is it really has to be about you. So, it has to be about what you are bringing to the table,” said Thrash.

Asking in private and in person, if you can, will put you at an advantage. Be confident and practice what you’re going to say beforehand, but don’t make threats or ultimatums.

“Well, I just got a job offer and they’re offering me x amount, and what can you do for me? That can be a real turnoff for employers,” said Thrash.

Experts say to increase your chance of getting a raise, present your boss with your new skills and projects you’ve taken on since your last pay raise.

If you get a no, ask your boss what it will take to get a raise in the future.

It may be that in these tougher economic times, they just can’t afford it.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Officials said the man was dependent on oxygen and was using a device that needed electricity...
Man dies on Christmas Eve after power outage turns off oxygen machine
Two of the three suspects who were involved in a shooting near Kirby High School.
Police: 2 suspects accused of killing 2 teens while DoorDashing arrested in Ohio
Marvin Henley, 91, died due to cold environmental exposure, the coroner said.
91-year-old dies trying to fix broken pipe outside on Christmas, officials say
Jacqulin's mother, Geraldine Vail.
Family holds rally as search continues for missing mother of 3

Latest News

Best Life: Tips on asking for a raise
Best Life; Tips on asking for a raise
Shelby County Health Department
Another SCHD clinic closes due to water issues
Best Life: Workout for every decade
Best Life: Workout tips for every decade
Calvary Episcopal Church
Churches in Memphis prepare to open doors during cold weather