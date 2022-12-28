Toy Truck Drive
64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl gameday information: Weather, parking and more

By Andrew Douglas
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This year’s AutoZone Liberty Bowl is going to be a great match-up between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The City of Memphis and MLGW are working to ensure that the 2022 AutoZone Liberty Bowl game will continue despite water pressure issues at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

As a game attendee, here’s what you will expect:

  • All stadium seating will be available
  • 400+ standard ADA porta-johns placed in front of existing restrooms along concourse areas
  • 80 hand sanitizer pumps placed near all existing restrooms and concession area
  • All stadium concessions will remain fully operational
  • Tailgating in Tiger Lane is accessible.

The weather at the 4:30 kickoff Wednesday afternoon should be pretty nice, with mostly sunny skies and temps in the 50s.

Parking lots around the stadium open at 9 a.m. with the stadium opening up two hours before kickoff at 2:30.

There are also several off-site parking locations available that open as early as 10 a.m.

The City of Memphis is offering Park N Ride shuttle service from the University of Memphis campus to the stadium for $10 per person, cash only.

If you want to use the shuttle, use the university’s Central Avenue parking lot between the Holiday Inn and the School of Music, or the Zach Curlin garage.

Shuttle rides will begin at 12:30 p.m. and run continuously until one hour after the game finishes.

The stadium’s clear bag policy will be in effect; that means small clutch bags and clear tote bags are allowed, but no backpacks, purses or fanny packs.

Also, no umbrellas are allowed.

Finally, if you want to park on Tiger Lane, it will cost you $50. Blue Lot 14 and the Tan Lot are available for $30.

Kansas sections will be on the west side, and Arkansas sections on the east side.

For a full list of off-site parking locations, section maps, prohibited items and more event specifics, click here.

