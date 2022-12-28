5 Star Stories: Thank you, Jarvo!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re saying thank you, Jarvo! this week as we celebrate our friend and colleague Jarvis Greer on his upcoming retirement!

For 43 years he’s been here at Action News 5. His first day on the job was just two days after he graduated college.

In this 5 Star Story about what makes us proud to call the Mid-South home, we salute one of this region’s biggest fans.

On April 30, 1979, Jimmy Carter was president, Peaches & Herb were at the top of the charts, and WMC was airing reruns of “Little House on the Prairie” in primetime.

After 43 years on Action News 5, Jarvis Greer is retiring. (Action News 5)

In the newsroom at 1960 Union Avenue, Jarvis Greer was on desk duty--his first day on the job!

The former defensive back clocked in just two days after graduating from Memphis State with a degree in communications. Within two years, he was on air filling in for his mentor, legendary Sports Director Jack Eaton. The rest, as they say, is history.

Throughout the early 80s, Jarvis covered everything from football to fishing with Bill Dance in 1983. The following year, Jarvo was named Weekend Sports Anchor. Big Jack retired in 1991, setting up Jarvis to score as WMC’s next sports director, the second person ever to hold that title.

And taking a cue from his mentor, Jarvo upped the antics. One of our favorite Jarvis memories is from 1998, at the opening of AutoZone Park when Jarvo took the opportunity for a rain delay to slip and slide across the water soaked field tarp.

Jarvis took the opportunity to slip and slide across AutoZone Park. (Action News 5)

The new millennium kicked off with a Super Bowl appearance from the Tennessee Titans with Jarvo representing the 901 in the A-T-L.

And, remember 2002′s Rumble on the River? Jarvis set up shop at the Pyramid for that heavyweight bout between Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis.

Jarvis was also first to teach us the “ABCs of the NBA” back when the Memphis Grizzlies were just a dream, and he’s been courtside ever since.

Whether it’s RiverKings or Redbirds, Titans or Tigers, Jarvis has always been the biggest cheerleader no matter where his favorite teams take him, from New Orleans to New York City and Miami to name a few locales.

For more than four decades now Jarvis has ended his nightly reports with signature moves. So, when cancer sidelined him early last year, viewers took notice.

When he returned after surgery, Jarvo once again proved his MVP status thanking everyone for all the thoughts and prayers.

Jarvis Greer makes us proud to call this place home, and for that we simply say THANK YOU, JARVO for 43 years! We’re your biggest fans.

