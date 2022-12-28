2 killed in crash on Airways

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were killed in a crash on Airways Boulevard near I-240 on Tuesday evening.

Memphis police were called to the scene around 11 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and police say both drivers died at the scene.

MPD is asking for the public’s help for information about this crash. If you know anything, call 901-636-4640 or 901-636-4096.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.