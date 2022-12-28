Toy Truck Drive
2 car crashes cause traffic delays in DeSoto Co.

Southaven Crash
Southaven Crash(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DESOTO CO, Miss. (WMC) - Two car crashes in DeSoto County are bringing a delay to travelers.

There is a car crash in Southaven at Interstate 55 past Pleasent Hill Road / Nesbit Road exit 284, and another in Hernando near Interstate 269.

Southaven Police Department is investigating a crash that’s blocking the northbound right lanes.

Southaven crash was reported around 7 a.m.

Hernando’s crash is serious, according to police. We are waiting for more information on this incident.

It is unclear how the car crashes occurred.

