Your First Alert to a big warm up along with a soggy end to 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A southerly flow begins tomorrow and will drive temperatures well above average as the year comes to a close and the new one begins. The warm up will also be accompanied by a rainy pattern that will impact the end of the week and start to the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a light Northwest wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a light Southwest wind and afternoon highs near 40.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows near 30.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows near 50. Thursday will be cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the lower 60s, and lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be cloudy with rain along with high temperatures near 60 and lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers, high temperatures in the mid 60s, and overnight lows near 50. New Year’s Day will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs again in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

