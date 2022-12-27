SCHD provides water for flushing toilets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands are still without water in Shelby County, but city leaders are teaming up so that citizens can at the very least flush their toilets.

Starting Tuesday, the City of Memphis is partnering with the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) to provide non-potable water for toilet flushing.

This is not to be confused with the drinkable water that Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is providing.

City of Memphis partners with Home Depot to give residents force flush water to help those with low water pressure.



Do NOT use this water for consumption, bathe, cook, or wash your hands. This water is only for flushing your toilets. pic.twitter.com/oq5ufdM37E — Victoria Poirrier (@VicPoirrierTV) December 27, 2022

This is the same water used by fire hydrants, which is safe to touch, but not safe for drinking, cooking, hand washing, or bathing because it has not been treated.

It cannot be boiled to be made safe for consumption.

The water will be available at the Hickory Hill Community Center located at 3910 Ridgeway Road starting at 1 p.m.

The City of Memphis and Shelby County Health Department are teaming up to provide water for toilet flushing. (City of Memphis)

