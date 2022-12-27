SCHD provides water for flushing toilets
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands are still without water in Shelby County, but city leaders are teaming up so that citizens can at the very least flush their toilets.
Starting Tuesday, the City of Memphis is partnering with the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) to provide non-potable water for toilet flushing.
This is not to be confused with the drinkable water that Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is providing.
This is the same water used by fire hydrants, which is safe to touch, but not safe for drinking, cooking, hand washing, or bathing because it has not been treated.
It cannot be boiled to be made safe for consumption.
The water will be available at the Hickory Hill Community Center located at 3910 Ridgeway Road starting at 1 p.m.
