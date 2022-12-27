Road closures in Downtown Memphis due to Liberty Bowl parade

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Autozone Liberty Bowl between Kansas and Arkansas will be Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

The Liberty Bowl parade and pep rally will be Tuesday in Downtown Memphis.

In preparation for the parade, there will be several road closures downtown:

Beale Street between 2nd Street and 4th Street 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The intersection of BB King closed in both directions and Beale Street 12 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Beale Street between 2nd Street and Danny Thomas

4th Street from Dr. MLK to Union closed in both directions

Memphis Police Department says, from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. road closures will occur at 2nd Street and Dr. MLK, Dr. MLK between 2nd Street and 4th Street, and Danny Thomas at Beale as floats proceed to the parade route from the staging location along Beale to Lauderdale, and Beale between Danny Thomas and Lauderdale.

