Rising temperatures & rain chances this week

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -After a cold start, temperatures will climb to the lower 40s this afternoon with plentiful sunshine. Tonight not as cold with low temperatures falling into the lower 30s this evening. Our pattern will remain dry through midweek before rain chances increase by the end of the week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a light Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph and afternoon highs near 40.

TONIGHT: Clear with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows near 30.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with highs in the mid 50s and southerly winds at 5-15 MPH.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows near 50. Thursday will be cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the lower 60s, and lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be cloudy with rain along with high temperatures near 60 and lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers, high temperatures in the mid 60s, and overnight lows near 50. New Year’s Day will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs again in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s.

