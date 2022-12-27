Police say man tried to set home on fire with family inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 41-year-old man has been charged after police say he tried to set his home on fire with his family inside.

Dyersburg Police Department say that at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, officers got a call for a domestic disturbance on Hawthorne Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the victim and her three children outside of the home.

Police say the victim had signs that she had been assaulted.

Officers then say that smoke and the smell of burning plastic were coming from inside the home. Dyersburg Fire Department arrived and confirmed that the cause of the fire was arson.

Joshua Parker was arrested after it was determined that he assaulted the victim and attempted to set the home on fire while his family was inside. The victim received minor injuries from the assault, and the three children who are 1, 8, and 10 were not injured.

Parker is charged with aggravated arson, reckless endangerment, and domestic assault.

