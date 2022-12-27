Toy Truck Drive
Police: 2 suspects accused of killing 2 teens while DoorDashing arrested in Ohio

Two of the three suspects who were involved in a shooting near Kirby High School.
Two of the three suspects who were involved in a shooting near Kirby High School.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two of the suspects who police say are responsible for fatally shooting two teenagers near Kirby High School while making DoorDash deliveries have been arrested in Ohio.

Homicide investigators have determined that the two men seen in surveillance video are 19-year-old Julius Black III and 20-year-old Kameron Newsom.

Arrest warrants for both have been issued for first-degree murder.

Both men are in custody in Ohio facing unrelated charges and will be extradited back to Memphis afterward, police say.

Julius Black III
Julius Black III(Memphis Police Department)

Police say that on Saturday, Dec. 17, officers responded to a shooting at East Raines Road and Kirby Parkway at 1:09 a.m.

An officer was at a traffic stop when a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze pulled up to the officer.

Police say the teenage driver exited the vehicle and told the officer that his sister, 14-year-old Naterria Douglas, and his 17-year-old best friend had both been shot.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

According to family, the three teens were making DoorDash deliveries that night before the shooting happened.

READ MORE — ‘I have no feeling in my heart’: Memphis mom mourns teen daughter slain in shooting near Kirby High

During the investigation, video surveillance showed the suspects’ vehicle, a 2019-2020 black Dodge Charger with two males and one female occupying the car.

Police say all three followed the teens from Knight Arnold and Ridgeway Road.

The suspects' car, a 2019-2020 black Dodge Charger.
The suspects' car, a 2019-2020 black Dodge Charger.(Action News 5)

The woman still has yet to be identified.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

