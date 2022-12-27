Toy Truck Drive
Over 75 dogs removed from abandoned home in Gibson County

Animal rescue workers found dozens of adult dogs, as well as puppies just weeks old, living in an extremely hazardous environment.
Dozens of small dogs were found in deplorable conditions inside a home in Dyer, TN.
Dozens of small dogs were found in deplorable conditions inside a home in Dyer, TN.(ARC)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DYER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A national animal protection nonprofit worked with local police to remove 76 dogs from deplorable conditions inside a home in Dyer, Tennessee, on Monday.

Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) was contacted by the Dyer Police Department after a concerned citizen tipped them off to the situation inside the trash-filled residence. ARC responders discovered dozens of small and medium-sized dogs, some of them puppies just weeks old, living in inhumane conditions and suffering from a range of medical issues, including emaciation, severe dental disease, fur loss, skin inflammation, numerous infections, and parasites.

ARC also reported the house contained the highest levels of ammonia they have ever recorded from the compacted feces and urine. The owners reportedly moved away and would return occasionally to feed the dogs.

“We had to work quickly to assemble the resources to be here today before these animals suffer one more night and before one more litter of puppies is born in these conditions,” said Kim Rezac, ARC’s Director of Animal Welfare.

Dyer Police and Fire were at the scene to assist with the extraction and provide guidance with the extremely hazardous conditions. The operation was completely funded by donations to ARC, mainly from the Bissell Pet Foundation.

Every animal was successfully extracted, assessed, and documented before being transported to ARC’s facility in Gallatin, Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

