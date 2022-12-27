MPD: 1 dead, 2 injured after two-vehicle crash in Hickory Hill
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that has left one man dead and two other victims injured on Monday night, according to police.
Police say officers responded to the car crash on Ridgeway Road.
A male was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in critical condition but did not survive his injuries.
Two other victims were transported in non-critical condition.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.