MPD: 1 dead, 2 injured after two-vehicle crash in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that has left one man dead and two other victims injured on Monday night, according to police.

Police say officers responded to the car crash on Ridgeway Road.

A male was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in critical condition but did not survive his injuries.

Two other victims were transported in non-critical condition.

