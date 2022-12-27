Toy Truck Drive
MPD: 1 dead, 2 injured after two-vehicle crash in Hickory Hill

(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
(WMC Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that has left one man dead and two other victims injured on Monday night, according to police.

Police say officers responded to the car crash on Ridgeway Road.

A male was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in critical condition but did not survive his injuries.

Two other victims were transported in non-critical condition.

