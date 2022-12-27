Mayor: 15% of Memphians remain without water

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water and the city of Memphis gave updates to Memphians, many of whom are still without water or lacking water pressure, Tuesday afternoon.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says about 15% of customers in the city are without water, mostly caused by water leaks in privately owned buildings.

Many of these come from fire protection leaks, which have also occurred in some vacant buildings that were not quickly identified.

MLGW CEO Doug McGowen says there is plenty of water to go around, unlike last winter’s storm.

He says investments to the water system have helped make these problems much more manageable than they could have been.

“This is a crisis of water distribution,” McGowen said.

McGowen says for the first time, there is room for optimism. Some areas of the city with no water or low pressure are starting to see their water come back.

Donations have come from places like Home Depot, Amazon and Lemoyne-Owen, Strickland and McGowen said.

MLGW is only answering emergency calls at this time.

The move comes as all MLGW customers remain under a boil water advisory that is expected to last throughout the week.

MLGW customers with non-emergency questions are asked to speak to someone in person at one of their community office locations at 5131 Navy Road in Millington, 2935 Lamar Avenue or 1111 E. Shelby Drive in Memphis. The downtown MLGW community office is closed Tuesday.

MLGW also asks customers limit water usage until repairs are completed.

To report a water leak, call the emergency hotline at 528-4465.

