MFD investigates truck fire in Midtown
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is investigating a truck fire on Union Avenue Tuesday morning.
MFD responded to the call at 4:30 a.m. on Union Avenue and South Barksdale.
There are no reported injuries according to MFD dispatch.
