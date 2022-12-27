Toy Truck Drive
MFD investigates truck fire in Midtown

By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is investigating a truck fire on Union Avenue Tuesday morning.

MFD responded to the call at 4:30 a.m. on Union Avenue and South Barksdale.

There are no reported injuries according to MFD dispatch.

