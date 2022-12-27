MFD investigates truck fire in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is investigating a truck fire on Union Avenue Tuesday morning.

MFD responded to the call at 4:30 a.m. on Union Avenue and South Barksdale.

There are no reported injuries according to MFD dispatch.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.