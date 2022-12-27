Memphis throttles Utah State 38-10 in First Responder Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2022 ServPro First Responder Bowl was all Memphis.

The Tigers put up 21 second quarter points to take a 24-3 lead over Utah State at halftime, and coasted through the second half to victory.

Sophomore QB Seth Henigan was responsible for all three first half touchdowns, the first two going to Eddie Lewis from 15 and 22 yards out, and the third to Caden Prieskorn for a 3-yard touchdown.

Running back Jeyvon Ducker ran for two touchdowns in the 4th quarter with a one-yard touchdown and a 48-yard house call to help seal the Tigers’ win.

The Tigers’ defense also forced three turnovers, all off interceptions.

Memphis finishes their season above .500 at 7-6.

