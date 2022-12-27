Memphis leads Utah State 24-3 at halftime of bowl game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers put up 21 second quarter points to take a 24-3 lead over Utah State at halftime of the ServPro First Responder Bowl.

Sophomore QB Seth Henigan was responsible for all three touchdowns, the first two going to Eddie Lewis from 15 and 22 yards out, and the third to Caden Prieskorn for a 3-yard touchdown.

Utah State will receive the second half kickoff as the Tigers look to finish their season 7-6.

