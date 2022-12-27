Toy Truck Drive
Firefighter gives safety advice to keep warm in freezing temperatures

By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures are dipping below freezing and many people are looking for ways to keep warm this winter. A firefighter is offering advice to cut down on one of the main fire starters.

One person died in a house fire in Byhalia on Monday morning which was possibly caused by an electric heater, according to Marshall County Coroner James Anderson.

“When you use space heaters, be mindful of where you’re putting them. Don’t put it by something that can catch fire. Don’t leave the house with it running or go to bed with it running, because that can be a dangerous problem,” said Adam Files, Hattiesburg, Mississippi firefighter.

Files also advises checking your oven, especially if you have been preparing for visitors.

