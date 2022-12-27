Toy Truck Drive
Climbing temperatures & more rain at the end of the week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:36 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a cold morning with temperatures in the 20s, but temperatures will climb to the lower 40s this afternoon. We are also starting off cloudy, but clouds will gradually break up this afternoon. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 30s this evening.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a light Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph and afternoon highs near 40.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows near 30.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows near 50. Thursday will be cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the lower 60s, and lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be cloudy with rain along with high temperatures near 60 and lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers, high temperatures in the mid 60s, and overnight lows near 50. New Year’s Day will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs again in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s.

