Another SCHD clinic closes due to water issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) clinic is closed due to water pressure issues.

The Cawthon Public Health Clinic at 1000 Haynes Street as well as the headquarters building at 814 Jefferson are closed Tuesday and will remain closed on Wednesday.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, both facilities will reopen on Thursday.

All appointments at those locations will be rescheduled.

Health Department services at all other satellite public health clinics are unaffected by this closure.

Vital Records services, including birth and death certificates, are available at the 1826 Sycamore View Office of Vital Records, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for Shelby County Government holidays.

For more information about Shelby County Health Department services, click here.

