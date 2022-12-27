Toy Truck Drive
2 critical after East Memphis shooting

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were shot Tuesday afternoon in East Memphis.

The shooting happened at the corner of Poplar Avenue and International Place around 2:15 p.m.

Memphis police say a man and woman were both rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspects left in a black Infiniti, but no other description is available, according to MPD.

If you have any info that may help the investigation, call 901-528-CASH.

