2 critical after East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were shot Tuesday afternoon in East Memphis.

The shooting happened at the corner of Poplar Avenue and International Place around 2:15 p.m.

Memphis police say a man and woman were both rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspects left in a black Infiniti, but no other description is available, according to MPD.

If you have any info that may help the investigation, call 901-528-CASH.

