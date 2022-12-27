2 critical after East Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were shot Tuesday afternoon in East Memphis.
The shooting happened at the corner of Poplar Avenue and International Place around 2:15 p.m.
Memphis police say a man and woman were both rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
The suspects left in a black Infiniti, but no other description is available, according to MPD.
If you have any info that may help the investigation, call 901-528-CASH.
