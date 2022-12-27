Toy Truck Drive
14-year-old runaway arrested for gun, drug charges in Dyersburg

Dyersburg Police Department
Dyersburg Police Department(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyersburg Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy on December 23 and later determined he was a runaway.

DPD responded to a suspicious person wearing all black attempting to enter a car garage around 3:15 p.m. on Upper Finely Road.

The teen fled away, but officers caught him near Caleb Drive.

DPD says he had a .40 caliber handgun with an extended magazine, suspected marijuana, and a purse containing a correctional officer’s badge.

Police later discovered that the 14-year-old was a runaway from Sikeston, Missouri.

The juvenile is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, simple possession of marijuana, and evading arrest.

