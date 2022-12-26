Your First Alert to a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ahead of a big warm up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Warmer days are coming, but a cold front will bring another round of snow to the Mid-South to start the week. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect from midnight to 3 PM Monday for much of the Mid-South including Memphis and Shelby County. Snowfall is expected to average a tenth to half an inch for most areas with close to an inch possible in some locations.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a slight chance of snow after midnight along with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the upper teens and low to mid 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning, a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clearing with a light Northwest wind and lows in the lower 20s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 40 and overnight lows near 30. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows near 50. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower, highs in the mid 60s, and lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers along with highs temperatures in the lower 60s and lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with showers, high temperatures in the mid 60s, and overnight lows in the upper 40s. New Year’s Day will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

