Water woes lead to blue Christmas for some in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water says the electric demand for the Tennessee Valley Authority remains manageable.

While rolling blackouts aren’t expected to start back anytime soon, the focus has shifted to water.

A boil water notice is in effect for all MLGW customers, but some have no water at all.

Lisa Quillin, who lives in Atoka, has been without water since Friday, thanks to a winter storm that swept through the Mid-South and most of the United States.

“It’s frustrating that they’re not telling us an estimation or where the problem is or when it’s going to be fixed so we know how long we’re going to have to survive like this,” she said.

Action News 5 has asked when customers can expect water again, and how much longer others will need to boil theirs to ensure it is safe.

MLGW President Doug McGowen says the main culprit for water woes is breaks inside businesses. MLGW responded to over 15 fire protection system leaks or failures Sunday.

So the utility is encouraging every owner to check their businesses for leaks or water breaks.

If you find one, call their emergency line at 901-528-4465.

Meanwhile, MLGW is hosting a bottled water giveaway at their community offices on Monday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at these locations:

2935 Lamar Avenue

5141 Navy Rd. in Millington

1111 E. Shelby Drive

They will be accepting donations ahead of the giveaway at the Lamar Avenue location from 8 to 11 a.m.

