Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Water woes lead to blue Christmas for some in Shelby County

By Walter Murphy and Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water says the electric demand for the Tennessee Valley Authority remains manageable.

While rolling blackouts aren’t expected to start back anytime soon, the focus has shifted to water.

A boil water notice is in effect for all MLGW customers, but some have no water at all.

Lisa Quillin, who lives in Atoka, has been without water since Friday, thanks to a winter storm that swept through the Mid-South and most of the United States.

“It’s frustrating that they’re not telling us an estimation or where the problem is or when it’s going to be fixed so we know how long we’re going to have to survive like this,” she said.

Action News 5 has asked when customers can expect water again, and how much longer others will need to boil theirs to ensure it is safe.

MLGW President Doug McGowen says the main culprit for water woes is breaks inside businesses. MLGW responded to over 15 fire protection system leaks or failures Sunday.

So the utility is encouraging every owner to check their businesses for leaks or water breaks.

If you find one, call their emergency line at 901-528-4465.

Meanwhile, MLGW is hosting a bottled water giveaway at their community offices on Monday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at these locations:

  • 2935 Lamar Avenue
  • 5141 Navy Rd. in Millington
  • 1111 E. Shelby Drive

They will be accepting donations ahead of the giveaway at the Lamar Avenue location from 8 to 11 a.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in South Carolina say 55-year-old Paula Barbour has been arrested after attacking...
Woman assaults husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos,’ police say
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station
Snowy conditions in Midtown Memphis
Man dies from weather conditions in Midtown
Memphis Light, Gas and Water issued a boil water advisory for all customers.
MLGW issues boil water notice to all customers

Latest News

The scene in Covington
Store owner shot, killed in Covington
MLGW to distribute water Monday amid boil notice
Sunday evening weather update
Sunday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers
Westy’s holds annual free Christmas meal for hungry Memphians
Westy’s holds annual free Christmas meal for hungry Memphians