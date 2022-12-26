Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Store owner shot, killed in Covington

The scene in Covington
The scene in Covington(Covington PD)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A store owner was shot and killed on Christmas Day, police say.

Covington Police Department was called to the Bull Market convenience store on Highway 51 South around 1 p.m.

Officers found the store owner dead and determined he’d been shot.

The victim was identified as 57-year-old Adel Elrafei.

Detectives have not determined the motive behind the homicide but say the cash register was opened and money was missing.

No arrests have been made at this time. If you have any information, call police at 901-475-1261.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in South Carolina say 55-year-old Paula Barbour has been arrested after attacking...
Woman assaults husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos,’ police say
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station
Snowy conditions in Midtown Memphis
Man dies from weather conditions in Midtown
Memphis Light, Gas and Water issued a boil water advisory for all customers.
MLGW issues boil water notice to all customers

Latest News

MLGW to distribute water Monday amid boil notice
Sunday evening weather update
Sunday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers
Westy’s holds annual free Christmas meal for hungry Memphians
Westy’s holds annual free Christmas meal for hungry Memphians
Workers at Westy's serve up meals for those in need
Westy’s holds annual free Christmas meal for hungry Memphians