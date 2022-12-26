Snow possible today & then a warming trend later this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Snow is moving in this morning and we could see a wintry mix through early afternoon. After drying out for a few hours, a mix of rain, sleet and snow will also be possible this evening. The best chance for winter weather is along and north of I-40, which is where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Snowfall totals could be up to 0.5″ in some areas. Bridges and overpasses could be slick this morning, so you might want to avoid driving this morning. Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s this afternoon. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 20s tonight.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning, a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clearing with a light Northwest wind and lows in the lower 20s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 40 and overnight lows near 30. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows near 50. The warming trend will continue through the end of the week with highs in the mid 60s on Thursday. A few showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening on Thursday and there will be more clouds. Friday will be mostly cloudy with on and off showers and high temperatures in the lower 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with showers, high temperatures in the mid 60s, and overnight lows in the upper 40s. However, New Year’s Day will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

