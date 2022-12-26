Toy Truck Drive
Shelby County Health Department headquarters closed on Tuesday and Wednesday

Shelby County Health Department
Shelby County Health Department
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department’s headquarters building at 814 Jefferson will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to flooding caused by broken water lines, according to a press release by Shelby County Health Department.

All appointments at the 814 Jefferson clinics will be rescheduled.

This closure has no impact on the health department’s services provided at 1826 Sycamore View or the satellite public health clinics, according to the press release.

From 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Vital Records services—including birth certificates—will be available at the 1826 Sycamore View location.

For more information click here.

