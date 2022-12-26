Memphis Tiger DeAndre Willams earns AAC Weekly Honor Roll

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tiger senior DeAndre Williams has been chosen to the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll team for the second time this season for his performance on the court this past week, according to a press release on Monday.

Last week, the Houston, Texas, native scored 25 points in an 83-61 victory over Alabama State. In 29 minutes, he shot 11-of-14 from the floor and added seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

He’s averaging 15.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game this season, according to the press release.

The Tigers (10-3) play on Thursday, hosting South Florida at 7:00 p.m. to kick off AAC play. They will then travel to New Orleans on New Year’s Day to face Tulane at 4:00 p.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.