Memphis Tiger DeAndre Willams earns AAC Weekly Honor Roll

Memphis forward DeAndre Williams (12) during a first round NCAA college basketball tournament...
Memphis forward DeAndre Williams (12) during a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Boise State, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)(Craig Mitchelldyer | AP)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tiger senior DeAndre Williams has been chosen to the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll team for the second time this season for his performance on the court this past week, according to a press release on Monday.

Last week, the Houston, Texas, native scored 25 points in an 83-61 victory over Alabama State. In 29 minutes, he shot 11-of-14 from the floor and added seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

He’s averaging 15.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game this season, according to the press release.

The Tigers (10-3) play on Thursday, hosting South Florida at 7:00 p.m. to kick off AAC play. They will then travel to New Orleans on New Year’s Day to face Tulane at 4:00 p.m.

