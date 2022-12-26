Toy Truck Drive
House fire in Byhalia leaves 1 dead

The aftermath of the fire on Mount Olive Road in Byhalia, Mississippi.
The aftermath of the fire on Mount Olive Road in Byhalia, Mississippi.(Jason Smith)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BYHALIA, Miss. (WMC) - One person has died after a house fire in Byhalia.

Marshall County Coroner James Anderson says the fire erupted at a home on Mount Olive Road early Monday morning.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but Anderson says the blaze was possibly caused by an electric heater.

