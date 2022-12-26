House fire in Byhalia leaves 1 dead

BYHALIA, Miss. (WMC) - One person has died after a house fire in Byhalia.

Marshall County Coroner James Anderson says the fire erupted at a home on Mount Olive Road early Monday morning.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but Anderson says the blaze was possibly caused by an electric heater.

