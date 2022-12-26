Grizzlies fall to Warriors in first Christmas Day game, 123-109

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. (WMC) - In their first ever Christmas Day game and a playoff rematch against the team that eliminated them last season, the Grizzlies were defeated by the Golden State Warriors on the road 123-109.

On the day his first signature shoe was unveiled, Ja Morant came to play. The Grizzlies’ All-Star point guard dropped 36 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists.

However, the supporting cast didn’t give him much help. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 11 points while dealing with foul trouble for much of the game. Desmond Bane made just 2 of 13 shots on his way to 9 points.

Golden State, playing without Steph Curry, were led by Jordan Poole, who paced them with 32 points. The Warriors had 5 different players score in double figures.

The two teams will face off again in San Francisco on January 25.

