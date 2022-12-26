Toy Truck Drive
Grizzlies fall to Warriors in first Christmas Day game, 123-109

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole shoots over Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4)...
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole shoots over Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. (WMC) - In their first ever Christmas Day game and a playoff rematch against the team that eliminated them last season, the Grizzlies were defeated by the Golden State Warriors on the road 123-109.

On the day his first signature shoe was unveiled, Ja Morant came to play. The Grizzlies’ All-Star point guard dropped 36 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists.

However, the supporting cast didn’t give him much help. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 11 points while dealing with foul trouble for much of the game. Desmond Bane made just 2 of 13 shots on his way to 9 points.

Golden State, playing without Steph Curry, were led by Jordan Poole, who paced them with 32 points. The Warriors had 5 different players score in double figures.

The two teams will face off again in San Francisco on January 25.

