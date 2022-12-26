Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

A brief mix possible this evening followed by warming temps this week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Snow showers will continue in spots through morning and we could see a brief wintry mix through early afternoon. After drying out for a few hours, a mix of rain, sleet and snow will also be possible this evening. The best chance for winter weather is along and north of I-40, which is where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Snowfall totals could be up to 0.5″ in some areas. Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s this afternoon. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 20s tonight. A few slick spots on the roads will be possible.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy with snow showers mainly before noon, then another chance of snow this evening, Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clearing with a light Northwest wind and lows in the lower 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny with highs near 40 and lows near 30, light northwest winds near 5 MPH.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows near 50. The warming trend will continue through the end of the week with highs in the mid 60s on Thursday. A few showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening on Thursday and there will be more clouds. Friday will be mostly cloudy with on and off showers and high temperatures in the lower 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday, New Year’s Eve will be mostly cloudy with showers, high temperatures in the mid 60s, and overnight lows in the upper 40s. However, New Year’s Day will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Authorities in South Carolina say 55-year-old Paula Barbour has been arrested after attacking...
Woman assaults husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos,’ police say
Memphis Light, Gas and Water issued a boil water advisory for all customers.
MLGW issues boil water notice to all customers
Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning Weather 12/26
WMC First Alert Weather
Snow possible today & then a warming trend later this week
Sunday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ahead of a big warm up
Sunday evening weather update
Sunday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers