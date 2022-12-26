A brief mix possible this evening followed by warming temps this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Snow showers will continue in spots through morning and we could see a brief wintry mix through early afternoon. After drying out for a few hours, a mix of rain, sleet and snow will also be possible this evening. The best chance for winter weather is along and north of I-40, which is where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Snowfall totals could be up to 0.5″ in some areas. Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s this afternoon. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 20s tonight. A few slick spots on the roads will be possible.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy with snow showers mainly before noon, then another chance of snow this evening, Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clearing with a light Northwest wind and lows in the lower 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny with highs near 40 and lows near 30, light northwest winds near 5 MPH.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows near 50. The warming trend will continue through the end of the week with highs in the mid 60s on Thursday. A few showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening on Thursday and there will be more clouds. Friday will be mostly cloudy with on and off showers and high temperatures in the lower 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday, New Year’s Eve will be mostly cloudy with showers, high temperatures in the mid 60s, and overnight lows in the upper 40s. However, New Year’s Day will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

