Advertise with Us
Westy’s holds annual free Christmas meal for hungry Memphians

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Christmas tradition in the Pinch District continued this morning at a longtime Memphis restaurant.

Westy’s Restaurant, along with Lindenwood Christian Church and Operation BBQ Relief, hosted their annual free Christmas dinner for those in need.

Since 2004, Westy’s and partners have served over 36,000 holiday meals to the Memphis community, with many of their volunteers coming back year after year.

“People want to help,” owner Jake Schoor said. “I’m so thankful that they help us. It’s not particularly about me; it’s about the people here. I’m just the core of the wheel and they do most of the work. We organize it, we find the product, we buy what we need to buy. Some of its donated. We’re prepared to feed 1,200 what will happen, and we’ve already started, we’ll take it to shelters if people can’t get here. We’ve already started that process.”

Schoor says they also handed out much-needed winter gear.

