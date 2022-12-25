Toy Truck Drive
Thousands of MLGW customers without heat or power

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - December’s arctic blast aftershock left thousands of MLGW customers over the Christmas holiday weekend without heat or power.

“Over the course of the last two days 226,000 of our 431,000 customers were impacted by the liver at rolling blackouts,” said MLGW President Doug McGowan.

It was a mandate handed down Friday by MLGW supplier, Tennessee Valley Authority.

MLGW President Doug McGowan said in a press conference Saturday the utility had to take action for the first time in history to curtail electric service by 5%…ultimately increasing that demand to 10%.

“We have a little to no notice when this is going to happen and we have to execute our part of load curtailment. This is just how the electrical system works in the TVA and in other parts of the country,” said McGowan.

MLGW anticipated remotely-controlled rolling blackouts would last 30 minutes but some areas and residents experienced them for much longer due to the high demand for energy being used.

“With the temperature getting pretty cold, it’s difficult for those things to operate effectively and that requires that our team go to the field and reset that breaker at the substation to get power,” said McGowan.

Temperatures in the Mid-South dipped to a single digit and wind chill advisories were 15 below zero, almost unheard-of numbers in Memphis.

“We understand that there was confusion, anger and frustration about the changing of plans,” said McGowan.

MLGW reports Saturday, TVA’s grids are stable and do not expect to reimplement rolling blackouts for the Christmas holiday and beyond.

