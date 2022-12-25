MLGW President and CEO responds to utility customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW sent an update to utility customers on cold weather and the risk of blackouts.

According to MLGW, the TVA grid is stable and the risk of additional forced blackouts is low for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

No weather-induced electrical outages are expected into next week, according to MLGW.

Troubleshooters and linemen are continuing the work of getting customers back on line.

According to the press release, there are 876 remaining customers without power as of Saturday evening, down from 260,000 who had power out as a result of storms and rolling blackouts earlier in the day.

As temperatures increase, things will begin to thaw out and MLGW will expect to see an increase in both customers and water system line breaks.

According to MLGW, their customer service technicians and field crews are working to cut off flow for customers who have leaks and no fix breaks in the system as they are reported.

MLGW is asking commercial customers who have buildings that are not occupied to check on their buildings to ensure there are not any leaks that they haven’t been able to find.

It was reported earlier that if pressure drops below 20psi in part of the system, it is mandated that MLGW implement a boil water advisory for that area.

For customers who are presently under the boil water advisory, once the pressure reaches normal, MLGW will test the water to make sure there are no issues, make a request to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and with approval, the boiling water advisory will be lifted, according to MLGW.

