Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MLGW issues boil water notice for all customers

Memphis Light, Gas and Water issued a boil water advisory for all customers.
Memphis Light, Gas and Water issued a boil water advisory for all customers.(Pixabay)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to freezing weather and power outages, Memphis Light, Gas and Water issued a boil water advisory for all customers.

MLGW is asking all customers as a precautionary measure to boil water before using it for consumption.

According to MLGW, the company has experienced multiple line breaks which have resulted in a significant loss of pressure to Memphis and Shelby County in the drinking water system.

The company is also asking all customers to curtail water usage and repair any ruptured lines in their homes or business.

What to do during a boil water advisory:

-Do not drink the water without boiling it first.

-Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for three minutes, and let it cool before using or use bottled water.

-Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice.

-Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Tap water is safe for bathing and showering but try to avoid getting it in your mouth. For more information click here.

MLGW is actively seeking and repairing line and main breaks. Once the system pressure is restored, required regulatory testing will be conducted.

Customers will be informed when the notice is lifted and no longer applies, according to MLGW.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy conditions in Midtown Memphis
Man dies from weather conditions in Midtown
Police in Arkansas say they’re investigating an incident where a newborn baby was reportedly...
Family dog kills 4-day-old baby girl, police say
Authorities in South Carolina say 55-year-old Paula Barbour has been arrested after attacking...
Woman assaults husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos,’ police say
The DeBord family says they are mourning the loss of their son who died after coming down with...
Family says 12-year-old son died after getting the flu: ‘Our sweet angel was called home’
New details have emerged showing the events which lead up to a deadly shooting involving a...
Report: New details show events leading up to alleged killing of 2 officers by veterinarian

Latest News

MLGW
MLGW President and CEO responds to utility customers
Cold Christmas but warmer temps will arrive next week. We are also tracking a chance of snow on...
Sagay's Christmas Eve night First Alert Forecast
Mid-South Mother, Brittany Forbes with her triplet daughters.
Mid-South mother brings triplets home for first time since birth
Mid-South mother brings triplets home for first time since birth
Mid-South mother brings triplets home for first time since birth