MLGW issues boil water notice for all customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to freezing weather and power outages, Memphis Light, Gas and Water issued a boil water advisory for all customers.

MLGW is asking all customers as a precautionary measure to boil water before using it for consumption.

According to MLGW, the company has experienced multiple line breaks which have resulted in a significant loss of pressure to Memphis and Shelby County in the drinking water system.

The company is also asking all customers to curtail water usage and repair any ruptured lines in their homes or business.

What to do during a boil water advisory:

-Do not drink the water without boiling it first.

-Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for three minutes, and let it cool before using or use bottled water.

-Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice.

-Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Tap water is safe for bathing and showering but try to avoid getting it in your mouth. For more information click here.

MLGW is actively seeking and repairing line and main breaks. Once the system pressure is restored, required regulatory testing will be conducted.

Customers will be informed when the notice is lifted and no longer applies, according to MLGW.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.