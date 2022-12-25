Merry Christmas! Chilly air remains in place today, but a big warm up is on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite abundant sunshine today, highs will remain at or below freezing. Clouds will increase this evening and overnight as an incoming disturbance approaches. This system could produce some minor snow accumulations Monday, mainly north of I-40. For the remainder of the week, temperatures are on the rise and will be above-average leading into the New Year.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds WNW 5 mph.

CHRISTMAS NIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the low to mid 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a 30% wintry mix / flurries, mainly for communities along and north of I-40. Minor accumulations possible. Monday night will be mostly to partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 20s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Highs will reach the 40s Tuesday and 50s Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will increase Thursday with highs in the 50s. Friday will be cloudy with showers and highs in the 60s.

