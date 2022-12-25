Ja Morant unveils first signature shoe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The wait is over for fans of Ja Morant who want to see his first ever signature shoe.

Morant shared the design for the Ja 1, his design in collaboration with Nike.

The grind starts on day one. 🥷🏽



The #Ja1 ‘Day One.’ Available globally April 2023. pic.twitter.com/kHewyTW5vy — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 25, 2022

The shoes will be available beginning in April 2023.

Morant is the latest NBA star to receive a signature shoe, joining superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Paul George.

