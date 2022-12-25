Toy Truck Drive
Ja Morant unveils first signature shoe

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) celebrates next to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) celebrates next to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The wait is over for fans of Ja Morant who want to see his first ever signature shoe.

Morant shared the design for the Ja 1, his design in collaboration with Nike.

The shoes will be available beginning in April 2023.

Morant is the latest NBA star to receive a signature shoe, joining superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Paul George.

