Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Woman assaults husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos,’ police say

Authorities in South Carolina say 55-year-old Paula Barbour has been arrested after attacking...
Authorities in South Carolina say 55-year-old Paula Barbour has been arrested after attacking her husband at the airport.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A woman in North Carolina is accused of attacking her husband at the airport after reportedly finding improper pictures.

According to police, 55-year-old Paula Barbour has been charged with one count of domestic violence for assaulting her husband while the two were at the Charleston International Airport on Wednesday

WCSC reports the Charleston County Aviation Authority responded to guest services for an active domestic situation just before 3 p.m.

Officers said Barbour and her husband had flown to South Carolina for a vacation. However, she saw several “indecent photos” on her husband’s phone, leading to an argument.

According to an incident report, Barbour told authorities that she wanted to get away from her husband and fly back home.

Investigators said the woman’s husband denied being assaulted. But surveillance video showed Barbour kicking him, throwing his cell phone and attempting to hit him in the face.

Authorities said Barbour eventually admitted to them about hitting the victim.

The 55-year-old was then arrested and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Arkansas say they’re investigating an incident where a newborn baby was reportedly...
Family dog kills 4-day-old baby girl, police say
The DeBord family says they are mourning the loss of their son who died after coming down with...
Family says 12-year-old son died after getting the flu: ‘Our sweet angel was called home’
The scene on Wells Avenue
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds
Memphis Zoo pandas to be sent back to China
Power Outages
MLGW urges residents to conserve electricity

Latest News

Rolling blackouts reinstituted, thousands of MLGW customers without power
Rolling blackouts reinstituted, thousands of MLGW customers without power
Travelers stranded at MEM due to canceled flights
Travelers stranded at MEM due to canceled flights
FILE - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his wife Gene Jones, right, stand on the field...
Judge orders paternity test for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones
At least two people are dead and numerous others are hurt after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike in...
2 killed in 50-vehicle pileup crash in Ohio, authorities say