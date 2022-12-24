Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for MLGW, other companies

Power Outages
Power Outages(MGN)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The extremely frigid temperatures continues to cause a strain on the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) power generation facilities.

As a result, TVA has once again mandated all utility power distributors, including Memphis, Light, Gas and Water (MLGW), to curtail electric service by 10%.

What this means in real terms is that MLGW will begin interrupting service to areas of the system for 30-minute periods. This process is commonly called “rolling blackouts.”

This will continue until the power load stabilizes.

You can check the MLGW outage map here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy conditions in Midtown Memphis
Man dies from weather conditions in Midtown
Police in Arkansas say they’re investigating an incident where a newborn baby was reportedly...
Family dog kills 4-day-old baby girl, police say
The DeBord family says they are mourning the loss of their son who died after coming down with...
Family says 12-year-old son died after getting the flu: ‘Our sweet angel was called home’
MLGW urges residents to conserve electricity
FedEx back in action after ground stop, but travelers stranded due to canceled flights
FedEx back in action after ground stop while travelers stranded due to canceled flights

Latest News

Rolling blackouts reinstituted, thousands of MLGW customers without power
Rolling blackouts reinstituted, thousands of MLGW customers without power
Mid-South prepares for another potential round of rolling blackouts
Mid-South prepares for another potential round of rolling blackouts
Travelers stranded at MEM due to canceled flights
Travelers stranded at MEM due to canceled flights
Blu Rolland
Affidavit reveals alarming details about child’s death in Moro, Ark.