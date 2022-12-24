TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for MLGW, other companies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The extremely frigid temperatures continues to cause a strain on the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) power generation facilities.

As a result, TVA has once again mandated all utility power distributors, including Memphis, Light, Gas and Water (MLGW), to curtail electric service by 10%.

What this means in real terms is that MLGW will begin interrupting service to areas of the system for 30-minute periods. This process is commonly called “rolling blackouts.”

This will continue until the power load stabilizes.

You can check the MLGW outage map here.

