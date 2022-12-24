Rolling blackouts reinstituted, thousands of MLGW customers without power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is preparing for the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to re-issue Step 50 Curtailment.

This means that once again, MLGW could have to institute system-wide “rolling blackouts.” Residents are also being asked to limit water usage due to low water pressure in some areas.

As early as 6 p.m., service to areas could be interrupted for 30 minutes, the utility company says.

All customers in MLGW’s service territory could be affected.

When ordered, temporary outages will begin in the areas of North of Downtown, vicinity of Ben Hooks Library, and North Germantown. If necessary, the next areas affected will be areas near Central Gardens/Midtown, Getwell & 240, South Germantown/Winchester and East Germantown/West Collierville. As needed, we will rotate in 30-minute intervals throughout the rest of the service area. As soon as the Step 50 order is recalled, MLGW will notify customers and restore power.

MLGW first announced that it would implement rolling blackouts across its customer base for 30 minutes at a time just before noon.

That lasted an hour, but in that time, the number of outages was a roller coaster, going from 13,000 to over 40,000 and back below 20,000.

According to MLGW, a Step 50 Curtailment means that all local power companies are required to drop between 5 and 10 percent of their total electrical load.

This is necessary to avoid major outages across the MLGW and other local power companies’ service areas.

“There will not be any rolling blackouts for the foreseeable future,” said newly sworn-in MLGW President & CEO Doug McGowen just hours before the new announcement.

McGowen apologized for the sudden notice of the blackouts, saying MLGW only found out about the first notice from the TVA at 9:30 that morning.

“I do know [TVA] have substantial ability to generate power,” McGowen said during a noon press conference. “I do not know yet what the issue is that’s causing [them] not being able to meet the demand in this way, except that we do have very bitterly cold temperatures and increased demand for power.”

TVA reported they experienced an “all-time peak December power demand on Friday,” which affected their ability to keep up with an unprecedented demand.

“Normally during this time of year, our system manages demand around 24,000 MWs. We are seeing peak demands from 30,000 MW to 32,000 MW,” said Scott Brooks with TVA.

In addition, residents in Southeastern Memphis and Southeastern Unincorporated Shelby County are currently experiencing low water pressure.

Customers in these areas are asked to limit water usage to essential use only until further notice.

Brooks says TVA is working to ensure the impact is short-lived on customers, especially with warmer temperatures on the horizon.

Today's been unprecedented, with historic cold temperatures affecting the entire country and driving power demand to record levels in the region.



Temperatures have reached dangerous lows, concerning for residents like Danterio Johnson.

“Right now, all I can tell everybody is to bundle up,” Johnson said.

Johnson lives in Hickory Hill, one of the most affected neighborhoods in the MLGW coverage area.

Others include East Memphis, Cordova, and Whitehaven, according to the utility company’s outage map.

“There are six of us in our house,” Johnson said. “Everyone in here is bundled up, under the covers, cuddled up, everything.”

“We’re working hard to get you back on,” McGowen said, addressing customers experiencing outages. “We have a number of crews... out at work right now.”

We saw several crews in the Hickory Hill neighborhood, working against the clock and the thermometer to get customers back online.

In the meantime, those with power are being asked to reduce excessive energy consumption.

“When you leave a room, please make sure the lights are off,” McGowen said. “If you don’t have to run your washer and your dryer, which are high consumers of electrical energy, please do not do that until the temperature has warmed up and we’re out of this hazard.”

As of 6 p.m. Friday evening, there were roughly 7,000 MLGW customers without power.

