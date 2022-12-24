Report: FedExForum renovations could cost $350M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies’ home arena, the famous FedExForum, could be in line for as much as $350 million in renovations.

That’s according to a story in several media outlets, including USA TODAY and Front Office Sports.

Grizzlies executives and members of the Memphis City Council have reportedly discussed preliminary plans to renovate the arena with several upgrades.

The upgrades would be part of $684 million in arena funding plans proposed by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, which seek to extend two existing taxes that fund FedExForum’s debt.

What do the renovations include?

One major detail discussed is inverting the number of seats in the arena’s lower bowl.

That would allow the Grizzlies to generate more revenue by having more premium seats.

Per Forbes Magazine, the Grizzlies franchise is valued at $1.65 billion.

Their FedExForum lease expires after the 2028-’29 season.

